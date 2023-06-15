Suspect in 20th and Market shooting appears in court

One of two suspects appeared in court just days following a shooting in LoDo after the Nuggets NBA Finals victory over the Heat. Ricardo Vasquez appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash for the 22-year-old. Vasquez had been shot twice during the shooting at 20th and Market which left 9 others injured.

Raoul Jones Denver Police

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday as thousands of fans poured into the streets of LoDo to celebrate the Nuggets victory over the Heat 94-89 at Ball Arena.

Vasquez and a second suspect, Raoul Jones were taken into custody on weapons-related charges after the shooting. During the investigation, five firearms were confiscated, along with fentanyl pills bundled in multiple bags.

Jones appeared in court on Tuesday.

CBS

Police said that Vasquez ran from police after the shooting and officers caught up to him at Park Avenue and Blake Street where he was taken into custody. One firearm was confiscated during that arrest.

At least 20 rounds were fired in the area of 20th and Market Street early Tuesday morning.