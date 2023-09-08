Reward increased to $10,000 in deadly shooting of 13-year-old outside Aurora Town Center in March

The reward in the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old in Aurora has been increased to $10,000. Phoenix Day was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Aurora Town Center on March 25.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced the increased reward in the case.

If you have any information, please call @CrimeStoppersCO. You may remain anonymous! https://t.co/efrlM2TAYO — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 8, 2023

Investigators released new surveillance pictures from the night of the shooting in July in hopes of sparking a memory from witnesses.

Investigators said that a group of teenagers got involved in a fight in the food court near closing time with another group inside the mall on March 25. When the two groups went outside to fight, someone shot Phoenix.

Phoenix's mother said her son moved to Colorado about a year ago and was working to make changes in his life.

An Aurora police division chief called youth violence a "crisis in the nation" and asked for help in finding the suspect who shot and killed Phoenix.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.