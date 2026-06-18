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Obama Presidential Center live updates as Chicagoans gather at opening of library, museum and community center

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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After more than a decade in the making, the Obama Presidential Center and Library is opening in Chicago in Jackson Park. Thursday there is a grand opening ceremony for invited guests only, before the center officially opens to the public on Friday. Tickets for the museum are on sale now.

What to know about today's Obama Presidential Center opening in Chicago:  

  • A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT
  • Musical performers include Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, the Roots, Christina Aguilera and more
  • Ex-presidents, celebrities and dignitaries are expected to attend
  • A free watch party for the public is being held on Midway Plaisance outside the center's campus
 

Thousands expected to gather for Obama Presidential Center opening

In just a few hours, thousands are expected to gather for the Obama Presidential Center's grand opening ceremony. Last-minute preparations are underway, and Darius Johnson and Jackie Kostek are reporting live from near the center. 

Thousands expected to gather for Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony 05:21
By Darius Johnson, Jackie Kostek

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