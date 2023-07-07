Police ask for help finding suspect who shot, killed 13-year-old outside Aurora Town Center in March

Police in Aurora are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old back in March. Phoenix Day was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Aurora Town Center on March 25.

Investigators released new surveillance pictures from the night of the shooting during a news conference on Friday.

They say that a group of teenagers got involved in a fight in the food court near closing time with another group inside the mall. When the two groups went outside to fight, someone shot Phoenix.

Phoenix's mother said her son moved to Colorado about a year ago and was working to make changes in his life.

Earlier today, we held a press conference about the March 25 homicide involving 13-year-old Phoenix Day.



Phoenix's mother, Tabatha, was joined by Major Crimes Unit Detective Lesnansky and Investigations Division Chief Mark Hildebrand, to speak about Phoenix and provide updates… — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 7, 2023

"One of his biggest challenges was making friends and trying to fit in. He was always just trying to fit in, he just didn't know how," said Phoenix's mother Tabatha Denney. "Phoenix was working really hard with a mentor who works with at-risk youth. We just needed more time."

An Aurora police division chief called youth violence a "crisis in the nation" and asked for help in finding the suspect who shot and killed Phoenix.

Police have searched one home but have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting in March is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.