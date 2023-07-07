Watch CBS News
Police ask for help finding suspect who shot, killed 13-year-old outside Aurora Town Center in March

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police search for suspect in deadly shooting of 13-year-old
Aurora police search for suspect in deadly shooting of 13-year-old 00:56

Police in Aurora are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old back in March. Phoenix Day was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Aurora Town Center on March 25

aurora-deadly-shooting-1-phoenix-day-from-apd-copy.jpg
Phoenix Day Aurora Police

Investigators released new surveillance pictures from the night of the shooting during a news conference on Friday. 

phoenix-day-fight-apd4-copy.png
Aurora Police

They say that a group of teenagers got involved in a fight in the food court near closing time with another group inside the mall. When the two groups went outside to fight, someone shot Phoenix.

1-shooting-in-aurora-frame-1223.jpg
CBS

Phoenix's mother said her son moved to Colorado about a year ago and was working to make changes in his life. 

"One of his biggest challenges was making friends and trying to fit in. He was always just trying to fit in, he just didn't know how," said Phoenix's mother Tabatha Denney. "Phoenix was working really hard with a mentor who works with at-risk youth. We just needed more time."

phoenix-day-fight-group-inside-mall-apd5-copy.png
Aurora Police

An Aurora police division chief called youth violence a "crisis in the nation" and asked for help in finding the suspect who shot and killed Phoenix. 

phoenix-day-food-court-apd7-copy.png
Aurora Police

Police have searched one home but have not made any arrests. 

phoenix-day-group-fight-inside-mall-apd6-copy.png
Aurora Police

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting in March is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 2:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

