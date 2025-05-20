$12,000 reward offered for Colorado couple's unsolved murder, arson

A $12,000 reward has been offered for information that will help solve the murder of a Colorado couple earlier this year. Kendra and Chad Anderson were found deceased inside their home in Thornton just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Investigators said they were found with apparent gunshot wounds inside the home in the 16300 block of Columbine Street. Investigators later confirmed that a fire had been intentionally set in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Kendra and Chad Anderson Thornton Police

The case is being investigated as a double homicide and arson.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to $12,000 for information that helps solve the case. The reward includes a private contribution from an anonymous donor.

CBS

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867 or 720.913.STOP or submit tips online.