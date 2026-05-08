Reservations open for Colorado's Mount Blue Sky Recreation Area

Reservations opened on Friday, May 8, for Colorado's Mount Blue Sky, which is scheduled to open to the public on May 22, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. America's highest paved road has been closed to the public since Labor Day 2024 while crews rebuilt portions of the high-alpine road to repair damage from water drainage issues.

CLEAR CREEK, CO - SEPTEMBER 12 : Mount Blue Sky, 14,265' in Clear Creek, Colorado on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty

People can make reservations online up to 30 days in advance and are required for those planning to park and visit one of the three developed sites: Mount Goliath Natural Area, Summit Lake Park, or the Mount Blue Sky Summit. An all-site pass is $20, motorcycle reservations are $15, and bicycle access is free.

According to the online reservation site, the Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway stretches over 49 miles from Idaho Springs to Bergen Park. It offers panoramic views of the Continental Divide and climbs more than 7,000 feet in just 28 miles, reaching an altitude of 14,130 feet.

CBS

Denver Mountain Parks will lead operations at the Mount Blue Sky Recreation Area through new agreements with the Arapaho National Forest and Denver Mountain Parks Foundation. Denver Mountain Parks will collect fees, manage the reservation system and set operating hours - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fees collected will help fund the maintenance of facilities in the recreation area, according to DMP.

Federal lands recreation passes will no longer be accepted because of the locally-managed structure.

For those under budget constraints, free passes will be available through Clear Creek County and Denver Public Libraries. All reservation fees will be waived on Aug. 1 in recognition of Colorado Day. Fees will also be waived for enrolled tribal members.