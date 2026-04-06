Colorado's Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway reopens to visitors over Memorial Day weekend

The road to Colorado's Mount Blue Sky, formerly Mount Evans, is expected to reopen soon after the completion of a lengthy construction project.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway, CO 5, in Sept. 2024 due to a roadway construction project. The byway stretches over 49 miles from Idaho Springs to Bergen Park and is the highest paved road in North America, offering panoramic views of the Continental Divide. It climbs more than 7,000 feet in just 28 miles, reaching an altitude of 14,130 feet.

High alpine Summit Lake with Mount Evans in the background at sunset Brad McGinley Photography / Getty Images

Crews have been working to repair the damaged roadway from the Summit Lake overflow parking lot to the switchback past Summit Lake, and to restore the natural hydraulic processes throughout the area.

The closure stretched from the gate near the Forest Service welcome station to the summit parking area. Access to the summit was available only via various hiking trails during the closure.

CDOT says the road construction was completed in 2025, and the Mount Blue Sky Scenic and Historic Byway is open from Idaho Springs to the Evergreen Parkway.

Mountain goats, known as oreamnos americanus, on Mount Evans on Jan. 29, 2019. Ben Nelson / 500px / Getty Images

According to CDOT, the road from Echo Lake Lodge to the top of the mountain will reopen over the 2026 Memorial Day weekend, if conditions allow. Timed entryway reservations are required to enter the area.