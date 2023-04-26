Reporting potholes could earn you some cash if you live in Aurora with "Pothole of the Month" contest

Have you noticed problem potholes popping up along your commute? You're certainly not alone. And, if you live in Aurora, reporting those potholes could earn you some cash.

Just about every day, Ronnie Bull is fixing those problem spots on Aurora's streets. He's among the city's Public Works crew that has already repaired more than 2,200 potholes this year.

CBS

"I'm chasing potholes all day long," he told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. "The potholes are created with cold weather and expansion. After the winter snows and all, that's when you see them all and we chase 'em down as fast as we can."

Bull said he responds to 30-35 pothole reports every day. While the city tries to track the problem potholes, it also relies on residents to let crews know where to go.

"If they don't report them, [the potholes] get bigger as time goes on and then you have more work to do," Bull said. "It's best to catch them as quick as you can."

Plus, there's a perk – Aurora has a "Pothole of the Month" contest. Whoever reports the largest pothole wins money.

"And there are some big ones out there, 3 -4 feet wide," said Bull.

Reports can easily be made using the Access Aurora report or online. Snap a photo, give the location and it may just be Ronnie Bull who's there to fix it the next day.

CBS

"And if I see any along the way, I'll stop and take care of it," he said.

The city accepts pothole reports year-round, but the annual pothole contest runs November through April. It ends this weekend on April 30, and there are rules to apply.

How to enter the contest: