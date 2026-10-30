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Repairs needed for Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad after southwest Colorado flooding

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Southwest Colorado is continuing recovery efforts after widespread flooding struck the region last week.

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Steel Rail Blues

Flooding also impacted the historic Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, a popular attraction that takes visitors on a ride through the San Juan Mountains.

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Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

In a social media post on Monday, the railroad said crews are clearing debris, repairing washouts, and restoring track damaged by the flooding.

They said the railway is a part of the community's history, and they're working carefully to preserve it.

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Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

"For us, preserving history includes this work. It means caring for the route itself and carrying on the knowledge and craftsmanship that have kept trains moving through these mountains for generations. Tools and equipment have changed, but the responsibility to maintain the track and look after one another remains."

Local officials across southwest Colorado spent Monday preparing for more rain in the coming days and another possible round of flooding.

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