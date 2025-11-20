Renovations begin at Denver's Civic Center Park for the first time in 100 years

The first major renovations in Civic Center Park for the first time in 100 years began this week. The City of Denver wants to make the park more inviting for events and people while preserving the area's history.

The park is a popular spot for concerts, protests, and festivals based on its central location in downtown Denver and also its large lawn space with flowers and concrete paths.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said the park is in need of a makeover while embracing its past.

"We are both custodians of the history of this place, and we are also caretakers of the future, which means we have to make sure that we make the investments like this to prepare this public space for the next 100 years of events," said Johnston.

Phase one of the renovations is expected to be complete by Summer 2027.