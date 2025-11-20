Watch CBS News
Local News

Renovations begin at Denver's Civic Center Park for the first time in 100 years

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

The first major renovations in Civic Center Park for the first time in 100 years began this week. The City of Denver wants to make the park more inviting for events and people while preserving the area's history. 

civic-center-groundbreaking-53sotvo-transfer-frame-731.jpg
Civic Center Park CBS

The park is a popular spot for concerts, protests, and festivals based on its central location in downtown Denver and also its large lawn space with flowers and concrete paths. 

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said the park is in need of a makeover while embracing its past. 

civic-center-groundbreaking-10vo-transfer-frame-15.jpg
Renovations began in Civic Center Park for the first time in 100 years.  CBS

"We are both custodians of the history of this place, and we are also caretakers of the future, which means we have to make sure that we make the investments like this to prepare this public space for the next 100 years of events," said Johnston.  

Phase one of the renovations is expected to be complete by Summer 2027.

civic-center-groundbreaking-10vo-transfer-frame-176.jpg
An artist's rendition of the renovations at Civic Center Park.  City of Denver

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue