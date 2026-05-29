As Civic Center Park construction continues, some Denver festivals are having to find new homes

The sound of construction is replacing the sound of music from concert speakers at Denver's Civic Center Park this summer as the city renovates the historic venue. The $50 million renovation is part of the Civic Center Conservancy's Next 100 project, which is aimed at modernizing the park while improving accessibility and infrastructure.

"Part of the Next 100 project (is) to help make the park more accessible and bring it into the 21st century," said Eric Raya Steinbeiss, Director of Community Partnerships and Activations for the Civic Center Conservancy.

A view of the construction project at Denver's Civic Center Park. CBS

Upgrades include new wheelchair ramps, expanded power access and additional space for food trucks and large-scale events.

But the construction also means some of Denver's biggest festivals will need to temporarily relocate. Denver Pride, which could see half a million people, is moving its festival at the end of June to 16th Street. This weekend's Outside Days festival is moving to the city's Auraria Campus after spending the past two years at Civic Center Park. It expects to see 40,000 people over the course of the weekend.

Chris Gerard, Chief Brand Officer at Outside, said the move was done initially out of necessity.

"Unfortunately, they are under construction, so it was not our choice. But then, you know, it's like a lot of things -- you discover there's a silver lining," Gerard said.

That silver lining, he said, is space as the festival grows.

"That's the big story for us is that we couldn't even fit what we're doing this year into Civic Center, so it was a blessing, really," Gerard said.

Preparations were underway on Thursday on the Auraria Campus in Denver before the start of the Outside Days festival. CBS

Festival organizers and promoters with AEG Rocky Mountain said the Auraria Campus has long been considered as a potential venue for major events.

"Auraria Campus had been looked at many times. We finally made it happen," said Scott Campbell, vice president of AEG Rocky Mountains.

This summer, AEG has multiple concerts and events that were formerly held at Civic Center Park that are now planned for the Auraria Campus, including a July 4 event.

"The area campus is has many fond memories for many people," Campbell said. "It looks great just walking around here today. So, I think it's going to be a special weekend here."

Students at the campus also shared excitement, with one PR student saying she's excited to learn about how the festival runs firsthand.

In addition to Outside Days this weekend, concerts are taking place at Empower Field at Mile High (Morgan Wallen on Friday and Saturday night), Fan Expo Denver is taking place at the Colorado Convention Center and the Rockies have a homestand against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. As a result of all of the downtown activity, RTD says it is ready for a surge in ridership. They've added extra rail cars on train lines and are adding extra security.

Despite the temporary move for larger festivals, Civic Center Park is still open for smaller events during construction.

The city hopes construction at Civic Center Park will be completed in time to welcome back Denver's Christmas market in 2027.