Red Rocks hailstorm: Colorado music venue offers "sincere best wishes" to those hurt and whose cars were damaged

Officials from Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on Thursday morning shared a response about the intense hailstorm that moved in during a Louis Tomlinson concert on Wednesday night. Nearly 100 people were hurt and seven had to go to the hospital with injuries. Some cars were also damaged.

Crews cleanup on Thursday morning after Wednesday night's hailstorm. CBS

The venue, which is in the Morrison area and operated by the City and County of Denver, wrote on their social media "We want to take a moment to acknowledge the severe weather event at Red Rocks last night and offer our sincere best wishes to everyone affected by last night's storms across Colorado."

Red Rocks first issued a weather delay when severe weather moved in earlier in the night. After that weather system passed the venue allowed people back in. Then another weather delay was issued due to a "fast-developing situation" and shortly after that large hailstones as big as 2 inches wide began falling from the sky. The concert was then canceled after chaos broke out and emergency teams responded to people who needed medical attention.

In response to Red Rocks' Facebook post, one commenter expressed dismay about how the evacuation of the venue was handled. "At least install shelters to actually shelter in place. 10 minutes isn't enough time to make your way out of a fully packed venue nor is it enough "warning"," Aniela Johnson wrote.

On Twitter, user @fitfwt! responded "hope your venue is able to put better safety and evacuation measures in place for these types of unexpected situations!"

Red Rocks has a capacity of about 9,500 guests.

Many people traveled to Colorado from far away to see Tomlinson perform Thursday, and Red Rocks also shared a comment for those people after the concert was canceled.

"We hope to see Louis Tomlinson and his fans back soon under clear Colorado skies - we know this was supposed to be a special night and many of you traveled long distances to be here, which makes decisions regarding the postponement or cancellation of shows even harder."