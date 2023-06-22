Hail batters concertgoers at Red Rocks, seven hospitalized: "All of a sudden, boom!"

A hailstorm rained down on people attending a concert at Red Rocks Wednesday night. Large hail stones pummeled concertgoers just before 9:30 p.m., sending seven people to the hospital. That was before performer Louis Tomlinson took the stage, and the concert had to be canceled.

"It started like an instant. They gave us a warning and then it just started immediately," Olivia Santangelo told CBS Colorado.

"We didn't expect it to happen. It was just like, 'Oh, warning take shelter,' then all of a sudden, boom!" Mikayla Ingram said.

West Metro Fire responded to the scene, they say the seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As many as 90 people were treated at Red Rocks for injuries ranging from cuts to broken bones.

Although the atmosphere was chaotic Santangelo says everyone pulled together to help each other, "It was very supportive, it was such a supportive environment."

Singer/songwriter Louis Tomlinson was set to perform on Wednesday but the concert never happened due to the weather conditions. He said in a tweet that he was "devastated" by what happened.

"Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone's ok, I'll be back! Even though we didn't play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!" the former member of One Direction wrote.

Red Rocks sent out tweets before the worst of the severe weather hit saying that they were in a weather delay and that people should "seek shelter until further notice."

There were also many reports of damage to vehicles.

