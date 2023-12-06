Near record-breaking high temperatures possible Wednesday in Colorado

While it has been warm the last several days across the state, the warmth builds Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s across the Denver metro and Front Range, more than 20 degrees warmer than average.

With the warmth, there is the potential for some previous records to be tied or broken on Wednesday. The current record for December 6th at DIA is 73 degrees, with previous records in the upper 60s for Boulder and Limon on this day.

A large pressure ridge will keep things warm for Thursday with afternoon highs climbing again into the 60s. As a cold front advances in, the atmospheric pressure gradient will tighten, resulting in stronger winds for the Northern Front Range and foothills Thursday.

A High Wind Watch will go into effect Thursday morning and remain in effect through Thursday afternoon as sustained winds reach 30-40 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph.

Late Thursday night snow will begin falling in the mountains before reaching the Denver metro, and plains by Friday mid-morning. Falling throughout the day, snow for the evening commute on Friday could be slow going. This round of snow could leave behind 2-4" in the metro areas, with higher totals in the foothills, and near the Palmer Divide.

A few flakes could linger into Saturday morning, but the bulk of the snow will fall Friday through Friday night. While drying up on Saturday, temperatures won't warm up much. Highs on Saturday afternoon will only climb into the 30s.