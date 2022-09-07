Streak of sizzling days continues across Colorado on Wednesday

Our streak of sizzling days continues in Denver and really all of Colorado heading into Wednesday. Tuesday was a record-breaking day for two reasons. First, we hit a high of 98 degrees which broke the daily record high of 97 degrees from 2020. We also hit day 62 of 90-degree or above days in Denver for a season. This put us in third place all time, surpassing the 61 days from 2000.

CBS

Grand Junction also broke its all-time high September temperature with a high of 101 degrees, breaking the old record of 100 degrees. This is also their second day in a row of 100 or higher. Prior to that, Grand Junction had only hit 100 degrees twice in history in September.

Denver will most likely break two more daily record highs on Wednesday and Thursday before cooling off on Friday to the low 80s. We expect a high of 97 on Wednesday, which would break the daily record high of 95 from 2013. And Thursday we are very close to 100 degrees with an expected daily high of 99 degrees. That would break the daily record high of 94 degrees from 1959.

CBS

We also have a Heat Advisory for Denver on Wednesday thanks to this extreme heat. If you work outside or have to be outside for long periods of time, please take breaks in the shade or inside if possible and stay very hydrated. Do not leave pets or children unattended in cars.

Our massive cooldown will knock our temperatures down to the 60s on Saturday before rebounding to the 70s on Sunday. The 90s will return on Monday.