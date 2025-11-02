Record breaking heat hits Denver as November gets off to a warm start

A record high was set in Denver on Sunday as unseasonably warm weather moved into the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Denver International Airport reached 82 degrees by 1:15 p.m. The previous high for Nov. 2 was set in 2008 when temperatures at the airport reached 78 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s until Thursday, and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Much of northeast and north central Colorado is under a hazardous weather outlook Sunday into Monday due to elevated fire weather conditions on the northern plains.