November in Colorado starts warmer than average

By
Dayle Cedars
Dayle Cedars
After a chilly end to October, November kicks off with temperatures above average. Expect high temperatures on Saturday in the low 60s for the Denver metro area, with 50s in the mountains. It will be dry and a little breezy. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

The winds will pick up on Sunday due to downsloping winds. That will usher in some warm temperatures with highs for the Front Range in the mid to upper 70s.  The far southeastern corner of the state could see high temperatures in the low 80s.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

While we would love to see some mountain snow, the seven-day forecast is mostly dry for the week. On Thursday and Friday, there is a slight chance the northern mountains could pick up some light snow.

extended-am.png
CBS

Daylight saving time comes to an end early Sunday morning. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. 

