Robo Ralphie? PETA offers to pay for University of Colorado to switch to animatronic mascot

The Colorado Buffs took the field in their season opener Friday night without their beloved mascot. The University of Colorado announced Ralphie VI, who was just a small gal compared to previous Ralphies, is retiring due to an "indifference to running".

The university added that there's no timeline for Ralphie VII's debut as their priority is the animal's "health, well-being, happiness, and safety." However, PETA has its own opinion.

Ralphie and handlers run across the field at a CU Buffaloes game CBS

"No bison wants to be stuffed into a trailer trucked to games, subjected to the chaos and confusion of a crowded stadium full of bright lights and screaming fans," said PETA's Director of Outreach Communications, Ashley Byrn. "It's cruel, and it's also totally unnecessary."

Byrn is also a University of Colorado alumnus. However, she's never supported her alma mater's use of a live mascot.

PETA has reached out several times asking the school to retire Ralphie for good, but this time, they're not only suggesting, but offering to pay for a robot Ralphie. She says it's the first time the organization has made the offer to a school.

"They have so many benefits over a live mascot," said Byrn. "You know, they can do so many more things. They can interact with the crowd. They can go to hospital and charity events. You can keep them out throughout the entire game without any concerns about them getting tired or stressed."

Ellie the Elephant and Bernard the Bear PETA

The organization points to some animatronic animals they have, Ellie the Elephant and Bernard the Bear, as an example of what a robot Ralphie could be. But, for a mascot that's synonymous with the Colorado football team, it would be a massive change.

According to PETA, the university has not responded.