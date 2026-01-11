Hundreds hold rally in front of ICE office in Colorado over killing of Renee Good

Protests across the country, including Colorado, have stretched into another day in response to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Hundreds took time out of their day on Sunday morning to go to a Department of Homeland Security field office in the Denver metro area to express their anger and frustration.

Protesters in front of DHS facility in Centennial, Colo. CBS

"They've always been bad, but now there's more people who are paying attention," said Kevin Crooks, who attended the rally.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has stated the shooting was in self-defense and has pointed to multiple videos of the incident, including one taken by the ICE agent who shot Good, claiming they prove she was attempting to run the agent over with her car. Witnesses and local leaders have contradicted that claim, saying Good was trying to leave and steering away from the agent. The incident has sparked a national outcry and widespread protests.

Sunday's event was the first protest outside the building, located in Centennial, since Good was killed.

"I don't want to get too political. But, you know, we come and go sometimes to these events just to support our own familia," said Anna Marquez-Crooks.

She and Kevin Crooks say they came out because they feel exasperated with President Trump's immigration policies.

"Sometimes I feel hopeless. I don't know what I want to do. I don't know how I can help. You know, I donate, I support families as much as I can, and sometimes my anger just has to be shown outwardly and peacefully," said Marquez-Crooks.

A portion of a crowd gathered in front of the DHS facility in Centennial CBS

They brought their kids along with them because they see it as a learning opportunity.

"From a young age, we've always taught them, here's the things that are actually going on in this community and in this world, in this country," said Crooks.

This isn't their first protest, but they say they think the makeup of the crowd was different this time because of the killing of Renee Good.

"We're getting the middle-class white people with Lexuses, you know, starting to pay attention," said Crooks.

They say the killing affected them deeply, too, and they hope everyone can see that in their view, the incident has real consequences for all Americans.

Immigration rights activist Jeanette Vizguerra speaks at protest in front of Centennial DHS facility CBS

"We're all humans. We're all just folk," said Crooks.

"It was a human loss," Marquez-Crooks added.

Immigration rights activist Jeanette Vizguerra, who was released from ICE custody on bond in December, also attended the rally. Protestors gathered in front of the building for three hours, chanting and singing.