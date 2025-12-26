Local News Jeanette Vizguerra released from ICE custody on bond Add CBS News on Google

David Zalubowski / AP Immigrant-rights activist Jeanette Vizguerra, right, is hugged before she speaks after she was released on bond following nine months in an immigration detention center as supporters staged a rally for her outside the federal courthouse Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Denver.

Immigration activist released RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images DENVER, CO- DECEMBER 23: Jeannette Vizguerra-Ramirez address supporters during a press event outside the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse in Denver on Dec. 23, 2025. Vizguerra-Ramirez was recently released from the GEO Immigration Detention Center after nine months in detention.

Immigration activist released RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images DENVER, CO- DECEMBER 23: Jeannette Vizguerra-Ramirez wipes away tears as she to addressed supporters during a press event outside the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse in Denver on Dec. 23, 2025. Vizguerra-Ramirez was recently released from the GEO Immigration Detention Center after nine months in detention.

Immigration activist released CBS Jennifer Piper, a coordinator with the American Friends Service Committee, right, translates for Jeanette Vizguerra, as she addresses supporters in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025.