Rain and snow showers expected across Colorado this weekend

Colorado picked up some much-needed moisture Friday night into Saturday morning, with more rain and snow on the way.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain and snow showers. We will see a break from the wet weather mid-morning through mid-afternoon.

The rain showers will move back in on Saturday afternoon and evening. As temperatures drop Saturday night into Sunday morning, rain could change to snow for the Denver metro area. We aren't expecting any accumulation in Denver, but we could see less than an inch of slushy accumulation along the Palmer Divide, foothills, and the northeast plains.

Daytime highs will be slightly below average on Saturday in the mid to upper 50s in Denver. On Sunday, temperatures will cool off into the upper 40s. On Monday, temperatures will be back in the low 60s. The unsettled weather pattern continues next week, with the highest chance of rain on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and temperatures staying in the 50s.