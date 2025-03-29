Watch CBS News
Rain and snow showers expected across Colorado this weekend

By Callie Zanandrie

Colorado picked up some much-needed moisture Friday night into Saturday morning, with more rain and snow on the way.

weather-rain-reports.png
CBS

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain and snow showers. We will see a break from the wet weather mid-morning through mid-afternoon. 

weather-rain-chances.png
CBS

The rain showers will move back in on Saturday afternoon and evening. As temperatures drop Saturday night into Sunday morning, rain could change to snow for the Denver metro area. We aren't expecting any accumulation in Denver, but we could see less than an inch of slushy accumulation along the Palmer Divide, foothills, and the northeast plains. 

weather-snow-forecast.png
CBS

Daytime highs will be slightly below average on Saturday in the mid to upper 50s in Denver. On Sunday, temperatures will cool off into the upper 40s. On Monday, temperatures will be back in the low 60s. The unsettled weather pattern continues next week, with the highest chance of rain on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and temperatures staying in the 50s. 

Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

