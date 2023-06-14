Denver Weather: Rain is likely on Thursday but should wait until after the Nuggets parade

Another good chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop on Thursday, but most of the rain should wait until after the Nuggets championship celebration.

The sky over downtown Denver should be mostly cloudy as the parade steps off in front of Union Station at 10 a.m. and makes its way to Civic Center Park via 17th Street to Broadway. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the parade with the chance for rain less than 10%. Therefore rain is being left out of the parade forecast as well as for the rally that will follow the parade at City Center Park.

CBS

Just as the rally is scheduled to end at 1 p.m., the chance for showers and thunderstorms will quickly increase and rain is expected to be in the metro area no longer than 3 p.m. Severe weather like hail and wind is not expected.

There is also a chance for late day showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range on Wednesday afternoon but the chance is only 30%. Then after a 60% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Thursday, the chance for additional wet weather stays high on Friday. Chances will decrease Saturday before being eliminating for Sunday and Monday. The driest stretch of weather in at least 6 weeks is expected starting Sunday.