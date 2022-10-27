Rabbit Ears Pass will be closed near Steamboat Springs Friday morning

Rabbit Ears Pass will be closed on Friday for most, if not all, of the morning. The Colorado Department of Transportation will shut down US 40 near Steamboat Springs.

CDOT

The closure will happen while crews remove the Penske truck that slid off the road on Wednesday. The closure begins at 6 a.m. and is expected to last at least five hours.

Drivers will have to take a lengthy detour around the closure so CDOT recommends avoiding Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday during the closure.