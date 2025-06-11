Decades-old Qwest Tower taken down near Denver, could make way for proposed Portillo's restaurant

Qwest Tower taken down in Littleton, could make way for Portillo's

A historic tower in Colorado was torn down on Wednesday to make way for the development of a proposed shopping center.

Demolition crews took down the 55-year-old Qwest Tower in Littleton to make way for the next phase of construction of the Mineral Place development.

Colorado-based Mantooth Company said the 130-foot-tall tower dates back to 1970. It was used as a drying tower by Gates Rubber and their tire manufacturing plant near South Broadway and County Line Road. The building was later converted into an office complex by the communications company Qwest before it was acquired by Lumen Technologies. The tower was used to test optical fiber.

The tower toppling is part of removing about 800,000 square feet of buildings. The first phase of redevelopment is already underway. Work on the infrastructure for the upcoming Costco Warehouse is happening. The City of Littleton said an agreement between the city and the developer estimates that Costco could be ready to open next year. Another big box retailer is yet to be determined.

Mantooth Company said there will also be nine smaller stores and a 370-unit luxury apartment community.

The city has concept plans on its website for a proposed Portillo's restaurant.

The popular Chicago-area eatery would be located off West Mineral Avenue and South Elati Street.

Portillo's also has a proposed location in Denver. The restaurant features Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, cheese fries, and chocolate cake.