Pueblo County names interim coroner after decomposing bodies discovered inside funeral home

Pueblo County Commissioners appointed an interim coroner after the previous coroner resigned amid the discovery of 24 decomposing bodies and containers of bones and tissue behind a hidden door inside Davis Mortuary. Dr. Greg Grahek was appointed to the position on Tuesday after interviews with five candidates.

Dr. Greg Grahek Pueblo County

Grahek has been working in medicine for about 19 years with a private practice in Pueblo. He talked to CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs KKTV 11 News about his new position.

"Right now, the concern is reestablishing the office's trust and reestablishing its functionality, and that the county feels comfortable with the position," Grahek said. "I think the position of coroner should be one of respect and dignity."

Last month, the CBI said it could take months to identify the bodies that were removed from the Davis Mortuary. Investigators said some of the bodies are from people who died more than 15 years ago. Since state inspectors launched the investigation, they have found multiple bodies in "various stages of decomposition," and have since revoked the business's license.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter Pueblo County

The previous Pueblo County coroner, Brian Cotter, submitted his resignation with an effective date of Sept. 2. Cotter owns Davis Mortuary with his brother.