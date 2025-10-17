Halloween event in southern Colorado canceled due to public outcry over mortuary investigation

A Halloween event in the Colorado city of Pueblo has been canceled following public outcry directed at the coroner's office due to an investigation into a local mortuary.

In August, 24 decomposing bodies were found behind a barricaded door at the mortuary operated by former Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter and his brother Chris Cotter. Some of the bodies had been stored there for approximately 15 years. Lee Rasizer, Public Information Officer for the Department of Regulatory Agencies, said Cotter "also admitted that he may have issued next-of-kin fake cremains."

Cotter submitted his resignation effective Sept. 2, and Pueblo County Commissioners named Dr. Greg Grahek as interim coroner. Grahek said he wants to reestablish the office's trust and functionality, and that "the position of coroner should be one of respect and dignity."

The coroner's office planned to host a community Halloween event at its location on 1300 North Santa Fe Ave., but many parents and community members voiced opposition to the idea.

In a Facebook post, Grahek said, "The Coroner's Office recently announced plans to host a community Halloween "Trick or-Treat" event. Our intent was simply to provide a safe, family-friendly opportunity for children and families to enjoy the holiday together, as we had provided in the past.

It has become clear, however, that the event was not well received by some members of the community. We recognize and respect those concerns, and as such, we have decided to cancel the event. We sincerely apologize for any discomfort or misunderstanding this may have caused. Our office remains committed to serving the public with professionalism, transparency, and respect under the new coroner, and we appreciate the community's continued engagement and feedback."