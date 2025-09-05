Excitement heating up ahead of Chile Festival in Southern Colorado; here's a sneak peek!

Get your appetite ready! The aroma of roasting Pueblo green chiles will fill the air in Southern Colorado starting September 19. There's no better way to spice up a fall trip than the Chile & Frijoles Festival, which supports farmers in our state.

The family-friendly Pueblo Chile Fest was created to promote agriculture and encourage the community and state to buy local fresh products at numerous farm stands and specialty shops available during the festival and year-round.

Donielle Kitzman, who heads up the Pueblo Chile Growers Association, trekked up to Denver with a few bushels to chat with CBS Colorado about what festival goers can expect this year.

"We estimate about 100,000 people visit over the three days, upwards of 150,000 pre-COVID, so we are hoping to continue to grow that mark again and enjoy people to come out and enjoy what we have to offer in Southern Colorado," said Kitzman.

There's a full lineup of festivities as well. "A few years ago, we introduced a balloon fest. We have a free Chile Fest concert kickoff that's actually this weekend, a chihuahua parade, a jalapeño eating contest."

The Chile Fest runs September 19-21. To learn more about the event, visit its website.