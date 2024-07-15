Fire at storage facility in southern part of Denver metro area under investigation
Teams with Colorado's South Metro Fire Rescue are investigating a fire that caused significant damage over the weekend at a storage unit facility in Arapahoe County. It happened on Sunday night on South Parker Road at Public Storage.
Firefighters said the fire started in the attic. After crews arrived they had to cut into nearly 50 units.
Some of those units may have additional smoke damage.
There were no reports of any injuries.