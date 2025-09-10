Police arrest man who allegedly chased after a Colorado walker, threatened her with pruning shears

Police officers in Arvada arrested a man who they say chased after a Colorado woman who was walking her dog. They said he was threatening her with the blades from a set of pruning shears.

The Arvada Police Department released a photo of the pruning shears that were used in the menacing case. Arvada Police

It happened last week in Independence Park in the city on the western side of the Denver metro area. The park is located at 9703 West 67th Place.

The woman contacted authorities on Sept. 3 after she says she was chased across the park by the man but escaped.

First responders immediately began searching for the suspect. They wound up using a drone to locate him near a pond in a shrubby, wooded area nearby. He was arrested on charges of felony menacing and obstruction after being checked out at the hospital.

His identity hasn't been released.