In Colorado, protesters try to disrupt Gabe Evans and Lauren Boebert news conference meant to celebrate Republican budget bill

Republicans met with protesters as they hold press conference in Colorado about budget bill

Hecklers in Denver on Thursday crashed a press conference hosted by Republicans Rep. Gabe Evans and Rep. Lauren Boebert and accused them of cutting health care for the poor to finance tax breaks for the rich.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, speaks at a press conference addressing President Trump's budget bill outside the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on May 29, 2025. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Evans, who represents Colorado's 8th Congressional District, and Boebert, who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, say they have what President Trump calls the One Big Beautiful Bill Act all wrong.

"It's about cutting wasteful spending, the waste, the fraud, the abuse," says Boebert.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the bill will save $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years -- most of those savings from changes to Medicaid.

While Democrats say the changes will hurt the most vulnerable, Republicans say they will help the vulnerable by keeping Medicaid sustainable long-term.

Protesters tried to disrupt a press conference addressing President Trump's budget bill at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on May 29, 2025. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Evans say the people who will lose Medicaid coverage under the bill should have never had it in the first place.

"With these reforms, we protect the program for the people who need it most by disenrolling illegal immigrants, by disenrolling people who are ineligible for the program," Evans said.

The bill requires twice yearly eligibility checks, cuts funding to states like Colorado that cover undocumented immigrants, and requires those without disabilities or dependents to work, volunteer or go to school part-time.

Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic legislators say between 140,000 and 230,000 Coloradans could lose coverage because of the bill.

Rep. Jason Crow says the uninsured will end up in emergency rooms, driving up uncompensated care and increasing health care premiums for everyone.

"You can't take a trillion dollars out of the U.S. health care system without that sending shockwaves through the entire system," said Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 6th Congressional District.

The bill also makes changes to the tax code. It doubles the standard deduction, increases the child tax credit, eliminates the tax on tips and overtime, and lowers the tax on small businesses.

"It protects working class Americans by giving tax breaks that benefit the bottom 85% of wage earners in Colorado," said Evans.

Crow says higher wage earners will see the biggest break.

"They're going to cut these programs that are actually going to cost us more. They're going to add over $3 trillion to the deficit and they're going to do it in the name of trickle-down economics which has never shown to work," he said.

Evans says Democrats are fear mongering.

"At the end of the day, the American people are sick and tired of the political screaming without any actual conversation or dialogue," Evans said.

In addition to Medicaid and tax reform, the bill also increases funding for border security and cuts funding for food stamps and clean energy programs.

The Congressional Budget Office says despite $1.5 trillion in savings, the measure will raise the national debt by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade. The federal government is on track to spend $85 trillion between now and 2034.

The bill still needs to pass the Senate where it will almost certainly undergo changes.