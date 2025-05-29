Sen. Michael Bennet returns to Colorado, listens to patients describe Medicaid impact amid possible cuts

Sen. Michael Bennet returned to Colorado this week and listened to patients describe the impact Medicaid has made on them and their families. The Democrat representing Colorado listened to their stories as the federal program faces potential funding cuts.

Bennet appeared on the panel with Denver Health CEO Donna Lynne as part of a national conversation about how Medicaid coverage may change in the future.

Sen. Michael Bennet sits on a panel listening to Medicaid patients. CBS

Bennet listened to patients and doctors describe their experiences with using Medicaid and also how frustrating it can be for older patients to navigate the system.

"The doctors at the hospital, they were so helpful, and they told me what I needed to do and they helped me get enrolled in Medicaid. And it was a Godsend because I wouldn't even be here today if I didn't have Medicaid," said one woman who was a patient at Denver Health.

One provision in the bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, would require some eligible Medicaid patients to return to work if they are capable.

Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican representing Colorado's 8th Congressional District, is on the Energy and Commerce Committee and voted for the bill that he claims will protect Medicaid for those who need it by purging those who aren't eligible.

Lynne said Denver Health sees 125,000 patients a year who are on Medicaid. A total of 10% of the patients on Medicaid in Colorado go to Denver Health for treatment and two-thirds of the funding comes from the federal government.