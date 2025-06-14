Protesters clash with Denver police, causes road closure

Over two hours after the Denver "No Kings" rally officially ended, a separate group of protesters clashed with Denver police officers.

CBS crew members report police stood with riot shields, blocking entry onto I-25 at Speer Blvd. and Colfax Ave. Some protesters were seen throwing bottles toward police. There have also been reports of graffiti, according to Denver police.

Authorities closed West Colfax Avenue in both directions between I-25 and N. Osage Street due to the protest activity.

DPD said there were six separate marches in Denver Saturday night just before sundown.

"Since approximately noon today, DPD has managed five demonstrator marches near the State Capitol Building and in the downtown area. Those marches were peaceful," said the department. "There was one arrest of an adult male for Obstruction of Streets, which occurred in the area of Speer Boulevard and Wewatta Street after the arrestee refused to leave the roadway.

Authorities said that the majority of protesters had left the downtown area by 6:30 p.m. and the sixth march began traveling west on W. Colfax Avenue. Officers reportedly used loudspeakers announcing that the protesters couldn't enter the highway, but they said protesters attempted to push through the police line.

Police declared an unlawful assembly and deployed pepper balls and smoke to try and disperse the crowd. They said officers did not use tear gas. DPD said it arrested 5 people.

The protestors began dispersing the crowd just before 7:45 p.m. Many members of the crowd headed back towards the Capitol.