How to protect your plants and pipes ahead of Northern Colorado snowstorm

Those with sprouting plants in Northern Colorado may need to prepare for them to take a slight hit when it comes to the snowstorm expected this week. Nursery and irrigation experts with SiteOne Landscape Supply in Windsor say there are some things residents can do to try to prevent damage to some plants and pipes.

"Realistically, we can't cover everything," said Adam Schott, nursery specialist for the company. "We are hoping we get a lot more moisture."

With the region expecting at least a couple of inches of snow along the I-25 corridor, Schott said it is possible for some plants to be damaged, as they were during a freeze weeks ago.

"We had a freeze two or three weeks ago, and you can see these got pretty nipped up, so you have a little die back. But, a lot of times, plants are pretty resilient," Schott said as he showed some of his plants that were damaged in the last cold snap.

Adam Schott points to plant damage sustained in last month's cold snap. CBS

Schott said there isn't much one can do to protect their lawn, noting it may even be beneficial for grassy areas. As for trees and bushes, he advised just brushing off snow accumulation from them to prevent them from breaking branches.

As for gardens and other smaller plants, he said most people will just decide to ride out the snowstorm. However, he said it is possible to try and protect them from snow and some freezing via what is called a frost cloth.

"It is what a lot of nurseries will use. You can spread this over your plants. Some people use nails to hold it down or put something heavy on it," Schott said. "If you can find it, this is the best stuff. If not, bed sheets or old blankets work. Don't use anything like plastic, though."

Frost cloth used to protect nursery plants. CBS

While frost cloth can be expensive, Schott said there are other options to better protect the plant's roots.

"Mulch is a really important thing, too, that is going to be one of your best assets to insulate and keep the soil temperature good. Everything above ground, I wouldn't worry as much about. But, try and keep those roots protected," Schott said.

Water pipes that are exposed shouldn't be impacted by this storm, so long as the owner hasn't turned on the sprinkler systems yet.

"If you have started your sprinkler up, you will want to cover these with a blanket and plastic bag," said Laurie Rodfong, irrigation specialist for SiteOne.

Rodfong said pressure vacuum breakers can cost hundreds of dollars for the piece alone and even more money to have a handyman install.

Laurie Rodfong shows a pressure vacuum breaker. CBS

"You don't want these pieces to break because they are very expensive to repair," Rodfong said.

While the inclement weather may be a disappointment for those who have already enjoyed seeing their plants grow, Schott said he believes most will see their plants bounce back well.

"Plants are tougher than we give them credit for," Schott said.