Prosecutors prepare to rest case in Elijah McClain trial on Thursday

The prosecution plans to rest its case on Thursday in the trial of two Aurora police officers, former officer Jason Rosenblatt and suspended officer Randy Roedema, charged in the death of Elijah McClain. In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said they have just one more witness, a doctor, who will testify on Thursday.

BRIGHTON, CO - JANUARY 20: Former Aurora officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right, during an arraignment in the Adams County district court at the Adams County Justice Center January 20, 2023. Aurora Police officers Nathan Woodyard, Randy Roedema and former officer Jason Rosenblatt along with paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec were indicted by a Colorado state grand jury in 2021 on 32 combined accounts related to Elijah McClains arrest and death in August 2019. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Rosenblatt and Roedema had previously entered pleas of not guilty in the Elijah McClain case. In total there are five defendants, including two former Aurora police officers, one suspended Aurora police officer and two former Aurora paramedics.

McClain was confronted by officers on Aug. 24, 2019 after a call to report a suspicious person wearing a mask near Colfax Avenue and Billings Street. He was walking home with groceries while wearing a ski mask at the time, something his family said was not uncommon as they say he was anemic and frequently felt cold.

McClain suffered cardiac arrest and was declared brain dead before being taken off life support on Aug. 30, 2019, six days after the violent encounter with Aurora police and medics.

CBS

On the initial autopsy report, McClain's cause of death read "undetermined," however that report was amended to read that he died of complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint.

In September 2021, a statewide grand jury indicted three Aurora officers and two paramedics in McClain's death after administering ketamine to him.

Former Aurora Police officers Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt, suspended Aurora police officer Randy Roedema, as well as former paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec, have been charged with 32 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Additionally, Roedema and Rosenblatt have been each indicted on one count of assault and one count of crime of violence, while Cooper and Cichuniec have been each indicted on three counts of assault and six counts of crime of violence.

The attorneys for Sheneen McClain, Elijah McClain's mother, announced the family reached a settlement with the city of Aurora in November 2021.