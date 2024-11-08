Proposition 131, which would have given Coloradans more choices in candidates, is rejected

Coloradans in the 2024 general election rejected Proposition 131, CBS News projects. The ballot measure that would have given Coloradans more choices in candidates had opposition from both major political parties, although certain politicians were in favor of it.

Proposition 131 would have applied to elections involving state and congressional races only, not local races like county commission or with presidential races.

The proposition would have eliminated party primaries in those races, and instead all candidates -- regardless of party -- would have competed in an open primary. The top four finishers in each race would have advanced to the general election, where voters would have ranked candidates for each office in order of preference. If one candidate received more than 50% of the vote, they would have won. If not, the last place finisher in that race would have been eliminated, and their votes would have been reallocated to the candidate the voters ranked second. The elimination process would have continued until one candidate had 50% of all the votes cast.

CBS News Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd reported that supporters said during the campaign cycle that Proposition 131 would have incentivized candidates to appeal to a broader base, and raised hopes that those who don't rank them first would rank them second. Supporters also said it would have encouraged more independent and minor party candidates to run by giving them more of a fighting chance.

Many of the cities and states that have adopted open primaries and/or ranked choice voting (about 60 in all) have seen a bigger and more diverse pool of candidates, including more women and minorities.

The group leading the organized opposition was made up of Democrats who said the changes would cause confusion and errors, resulting in more ballots being invalidated and fewer people voting. Most studies and voter surveys find that has not been the case in places that have made the switch, but those places don't require people to vote one way (open primaries and/or ranked choice voting) in a state and congressional race and another way (the way voting currently works) in local and presidential races.

Opponents also claimed that instead of political parties, wealthy special interests would influence outcomes of elections. They pointed out the lead proponent was philanthropist Kent Thiry. But proponents also included nonprofits like the League of Women Voters of Colorado, Sen. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and dozens of politicians on both sides of the aisle.