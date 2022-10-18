Amid population explosion, a proposed tax increase could help one Colorado town purchase and preserve open spaces

Northern Colorado is one of the most rapidly growing regions not only in Colorado, but also throughout the Rocky Mountain region. The population in many cities and towns in northern Colorado has seen their populations grow by tens of thousands just in the past decade. Now, in an effort to combat overpopulation and overcrowding in outdoor spaces, the town of Windsor will vote on whether or not a tax hike should be imposed.

A group of Windsor residents has come together to get a sales tax increase on the November ballot. If approved, the sales tax would collect 25 cents for every $100 spent in Windsor. The proceeds from the proposed tax would go directly toward helping Windsor purchase land along its borders to be preserved as open space.

Former Windsor mayor Tom Jones is one of those advocating for the tax increase, saying he felt the 25 cents for every $100 would not be burdensome on his neighbors.

When Jones first moved to Windsor in the 1970s the population was a fraction of what it is now.

"There were 1,500 people in Windsor at the time. Nobody imagined, at that time, that we would grow to over 42,000 as we have today," Jones said.

Jones, who served as mayor from 1992 until 1996, was part of a survey conducted during that time. The survey, which also involved neighboring cities and towns, found that the region was going to rapidly grow in population in the coming decades.

Now, with the population boom on hand, Jones said now is the time for Windsor to take action before all of the land is purchased and developed.

"The population size has blossomed," said Amy Nicholl, a longtime resident of Windsor.

Nicholl, who frequents the open spaces and trails along the Poudre River in Windsor, said she understands why many would be hesitant to vote for a tax increase, especially during record inflation. However, when reflecting on how much the region has grown since she moved in 40 years ago, she said she was willing to support the proposal. She admitted she didn't know the idea was even on the ballot until being asked by CBS News Colorado.

"When I first moved here there was one stop light. So, it was grown a lot," Nicholl said. "(I will vote for a tax hike) if it is for a good cause. There is not a trail that you can go on any time of day where there isn't someone out enjoying the trails."

However, Jones said not everyone is as willing to vote in favor of the proposal.

"Some people are anti-tax period, no matter what it is for," Jones said.

Jones said that they believe the sales tax increase would help generate more than $1.6 million per year which would then allow Windsor to purchase up to 70 acres annually. Those behind the proposal hope Windsor will eventually purchase upward of 1,300 acres and convert them into public open spaces.

Jones said, decades ago, Windsor residents vocalized their distaste for how Denver-metro area communities blended together. Jones said the town supported placing open spaces between Windsor and neighboring towns and cities, with the hope that the open spaces would be welcoming to all yet also keep each community to itself.

"Today, more than ever, we realize yes the growth is here, the towns are encroaching on each other, and we need to do something now before it is too late," Jones said.