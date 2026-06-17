Project inspired by Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning moves forward

A new development in Littleton, inspired and supported by Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning, is now one big step closer to reaching the endzone.

Last week, the deal made it through with a close vote by city leaders as developers asked the city for a multi-million-dollar incentive package to build it. After the vote, the developer shared their vision behind it.

1st Street Farms Gastamo Group

While Peyton Manning was not there for Tuesday's vote, his message was clear as a video was shown to the Littleton City Council and the people attending, saying that 1st Street Farms will be a place that feels like home.

"The best teams aren't built around stars. They're built around something bigger, that's really what's happening here," said Manning. "A place where kids can be outside dreaming about throwing the winning touchdown, where families gather year-round, where memories are made, and stories start, a place for many to call home."

On Tuesday, the Littleton City Council heard from residents for nearly an hour, many in support of the project, which will bring a new restaurant, event space, turf field, and connections to trails. It's a five-acre community hub that will be built near Santa Fe Drive and Mineral Avenue and along South Platte Park.

Peter Newlin, Gastamo Group's CEO, also showed up at city council in Broncos orange ahead of the vote. Newlin said the project has been in the works for over five years.

"Peyton Manning, what he means to Colorado, what he means to so many people, what he means to the state, what he means to Denver. It's just a story that we connected with. So, we reached out to him and said, 'We have a vision for this beautiful restaurant, and we really want to tell your story through the lens of Colorado and Colorado history,'" said Newlin.

1st Street Farms Gastamo Group

1st Street Farms is named after 1st Street, where Peyton Manning grew up in New Orleans. The project features a 15,000 square foot restaurant, a 13,000 square foot event barn, a 4,000 square foot glass-covered wedding venue, a 4 ½ acre green space, a turf field, a bike repair station, and trail access.

Under the agreement, the city will give Gastamo Group, the Colorado-based hospitality company behind the project, a $2 million loan upfront to help pay for the project and close a funding gap. The city also won't collect sales tax on the project for five years, meaning it would take over a decade for the city to get its money back through sales taxes.

"Littleton saw this, the same vision we did. We love storytelling, and we truly believe hospitality and small moments can make incredible impacts in the daily lives of our guests, and for us, this project was always about building a legacy for Colorado," said Newlin. "We want this to be a place where memories are created."

"It's a very exciting project. It's going to be transformational here for Littleton," said Mayor Kyle Schlachter.

The city says the project will generate revenue and produce more than $35 million in annual economic impact, create more than 300 local jobs, and attract visitors. The event space would also be available to the city and local nonprofits at no cost.

While Mayor Schlachter voted no on the agreement, he sees the benefits that could come to the community and is eager to welcome the development to Littleton.

"This project is worthy of city investment, and we want to bring businesses like it into Littleton. There were just some questions about the details of the agreement," said Mayor Schlachter. "I'm glad we can work with them. It's an exciting opportunity for future growth and potential events, and just energy here in Littleton that hasn't necessarily existed. This is something that our entire community is going to love and support for many years to come."

Ahead of the vote, some residents also shared their thoughts on 1st Street Farms.

"I support this project… I think it's important for a city to be able to take these steps and build community in our town," said one resident and small business owner of Littleton during the city council meeting.

"It's going to be a great place for our community to hang out and have dinner. It's also going to be a regional draw, drawing people who wouldn't usually come to Littleton. It's a win-win for us," said another resident.

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Newlin said 1st Street Farms will be built to stand the test of time and be part of Littleton's story and Colorado's story. He added that he's looking forward to being a part of the Littleton community.

"We want 1st Street Farms to be a place for every Broncos fan, and for everybody who has their own emotional connection to the story of Peyton Manning and the Manning family," said Newlin. "We feel so called to tell this story, and to build this project. I believe so much in what it's going to do, and the memories that are going to be created here."

Newlin hopes 1st Street Farms will break ground by the end of the year and open in 2028.

"We're moving into the interior design, we're moving into all the details, the art selection, and all the stuff that's really going to make this place so magical," said Newlin.

"Let's build a true destination, a home for many years to come," said Manning, in the video that played at City Council.