Plans move forward for community hub south of Denver, Littleton City Council approves $5.5 million package

A controversial vote took place in the Denver metro area on Wednesday as the Littleton City Council decided to move forward with a $5.5 million incentive package to build 1st Street Farms.

1st Street Farms will include a five-acre mixed-use development and community hub with a new restaurant, event space, a turf field and connections to trails. It will be located along South Platte Park near Santa Fe Drive and Mineral Avenue. The project is inspired and supported by Broncos legend Payton Manning.

Under the approved agreement, the city will give developers a $2 million loan up front. Also, the city will not collect sales tax on the project for five years.

"Developers are seeking a public-private partnership with the city to help close a funding gap driven by high development and infrastructure costs. The city is considering this approach because the project delivers significant public and economic benefits while remaining financially accountable," a statement from Littleton officials says.

Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter says he believes the project will transform the community, but Schlachter and two council members voted against the agreement on Wednesday. He says he supports the project, but had an issue with the agreement itself.

"I wasn't voting no on the project, I really liked the project. And, had the agreement been structured just a little bit differently, I would have fully supported that as it was," said Schlachter. "But I'm glad that it passed, and it went through. We're bringing that here to Littleton."

The mayor says developers are hoping to break ground later this year.