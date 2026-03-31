Peyton Manning hosting Super Bowl 50 reunion event at Denver's Paramount Theatre, featuring several Denver Broncos

Tickets are going on sale Tuesday for an event in Denver next month called "Night of Champions." It will feature Peyton Manning and some of the key members of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50.

The reunion will bring together Manning with former head coach Gary Kubiak, Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, receiver Emmanuel Sanders, cornerback Aqib Talib, safety T.J. Ward and linebacker Demarcus Ware. It will be moderated by Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports.

Peyton Manning and Von Miller of the Denver Broncos celebrate after defeating the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016. Al Bello / Getty Images

Manning's company Omaha Productions is organizing the event, which takes place on April 22 at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Denver.

Tickets were set to go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The cheapest tickets from the presale were coming in at approximately $200.

The 2015 Broncos team defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium in February of 2016 in Santa Clara, California. It was the third Super Bowl win for the franchise.