Pro Football Hall of Fame highlights women's impact on the sport

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old boy made his way through the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum on Friday, checking out the memorabilia and bronze busts before stopping to take a picture of Jen Welter's blue-and-pink jersey to send to his younger sister.

"She will love this," said Zach Fleming, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan in town with his dad for the first time. "I want her to know girls can make the Hall of Fame, too."

Welter became the first woman to coach an NFL game in 2015 when she joined the Arizona Cardinals as an assistant coaching intern for training camp and the preseason.

The shirt, pants, and sneakers she wore on the sideline in all four exhibition games are on display at a new exhibit in the Pro Football Today area of the museum.

Welter's game-worn Texas Revolution jersey, her Dallas Diamonds helmet, and a commemorative helmet signed by Team Australia during her time as head coach of the national team is also displayed in a separate glass enclosure.

The "Women's Impact on Football" exhibit debuted ahead of this week's enshrinement festivities. It features artifacts from women who have played, coached, officiated, and broadcast the game at its highest level.

"There's a lot of women involved in pro football and we wanted to recognize their contributions and tell their stories," said Ben Ankrum, assistant curator at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "We've had other exhibits featuring women in pro football and it got to the point where we could do something larger and more permanent."

Other items on display include: