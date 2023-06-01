Watch CBS News
President Joe Biden takes a tumble on the stage during Air Force Academy graduation

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

After President Joe Biden greeted every graduate on the stage of Falcon Stadium on Thursday he took a tumble while heading back to his seat.

The fall happened during the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, where Biden delivered the commencement address.

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-MILITARY-EDUCATION
US President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Biden was helped back up and pointed out that he had tripped over something.

Afterwards he sat back down and appeared to be fine.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 1:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

