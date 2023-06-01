President Joe Biden takes a tumble on the stage during Air Force Academy graduation
After President Joe Biden greeted every graduate on the stage of Falcon Stadium on Thursday he took a tumble while heading back to his seat.
The fall happened during the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, where Biden delivered the commencement address.
Biden was helped back up and pointed out that he had tripped over something.
Afterwards he sat back down and appeared to be fine.
