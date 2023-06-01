President Joe Biden takes a tumble on the stage during Air Force Academy graduation

President Joe Biden tells US Air Force Academy graduates their leadership needed in increasingly con

After President Joe Biden greeted every graduate on the stage of Falcon Stadium on Thursday he took a tumble while heading back to his seat.

The fall happened during the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, where Biden delivered the commencement address.

US President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Biden was helped back up and pointed out that he had tripped over something.

Afterwards he sat back down and appeared to be fine.