Prairie dog deaths in La Plata County stoke fears of plague among Colorado health officials

A recent die-off of a large number of prairie dogs in southwestern Colorado has some health officials suspicious that the animals died of plague.

The La Plata County Public Health Department launched an investigation and is awaiting official results, but says it's already observed reduced or no prairie dog activity in colonies.

The department thinks there could be plague exposure as a result of the animals in public areas and on private land, but health officials are urging people not to try killing the animals themselves, as it can help spread the disease through infected fleas.

A black-tailed prairie dog is seen at a rimmed crater mound burrow entrance. Philippe Clément/Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Plague is often found in rock squirrels, prairie dogs, wood rats, and other species of squirrels and chipmunks. It's transmitted to animals from infected fleas or other animals. Humans and pets can contract it, but it's treatable if caught early. Symptoms include sudden high fever and/or swollen lymph nodes.

People who think they or their pets are infected should contact a doctor or veterinarian immediately.

La Plata County health officials are urging residents to follow these steps to avoid contracting plague:

Wear repellent and appropriate clothing when outdoors;

Keep pets away from wildlife, and protected from fleas with veterinarian-approved topical medications, flea collars, or other methods of prevention;

Avoid sleeping alongside your pets;

Do not feed or handle wild animals;

Do not handle dead animals or animal waste;

Treat known rodent sites around your home with flea powder or a suitable insecticide.