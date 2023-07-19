Watch CBS News
Colorado man matches 5 numbers in Powerball, wins $1 million

Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion 00:22

A Colorado man who won $1 million this month playing Powerball says he's excited to get going on some home renovation plans.

winner.jpg
Colorado Lottery

The man's name is James S and he lives in Parachute in a home that was built in the 1930s. Instead of using all that dough to pick out a new house, James says he's staying put and is going to use his $1 million to get some planned renovations done much quicker.

James told the Colorado Lottery he's a regular Powerball player, and that he was shocked when he learned that he had matched all 5 numbers in the July 8 Powerball drawing. He purchased the ticket at the Thunder River Market in Parachute.

This Thunder River Market in Parachute sold a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket, that's a lot of 💰 ! Cindy and Daniel...

Posted by Colorado Lottery on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Last week another resident of Colorado's Western Slope -- a retired trauma nurse from Carbondale -- won a Colorado Lottery jackpot worth nearly $4 million.

In order to win the Powerball jackpot, a player needs to not only match all 5 numbers in a drawing but also the red Powerball. The jackpot is worth $1 billion Wednesday night's drawing, which is one of the highest-ever jackpots in Powerball history.

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

July 19, 2023

