Power shutoffs, road closures confirmed for parts of Colorado due to high winds, fire danger

Xcel Energy confirmed Saturday that it will implement power shutoffs in some areas of Colorado's Front Range due to the high winds and critical fire danger. Authorities are also planning highway and trail closures in some areas.

In a post on X, the power company announced that the Public Safety Power Shutoff will begin around 2 p.m. and impact approximately 18,000 customers in Boulder and Jefferson Counties. They urged customers to prepare for possible outages, including taking needed measures to maintain medical equipment.

Xcel also warned that, due to the high winds, outages could occur in areas outside the safety shutoff, potentially affecting restoration times. Restoring service could take several hours to several days, depending on conditions, they added.

Power has been restored to customers affected by an outage in the Town of Estes Park that began Saturday morning.

Xcel is also reporting some outages in several counties along the Front Range as of 11:30 a.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shared steps residents should take ahead of the scheduled outage:

Turn your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest settings so food stays safe longer if the power goes out.

Unplug or switch off electronics and appliances that could be damaged by a power surge when electricity is restored.

Keep portable power banks charged and make sure you have extra batteries available.

Choose a safe outdoor area for generators, grills, and camp stoves, and check that they are in good working order. Never use them inside or in enclosed spaces.

Make sure everyone in your household knows how to open the garage door manually if needed. Prepare Yourself and Your Community

Write down important phone numbers and emergency contacts so you can reach them even if devices lose power.

Keep a well-stocked first aid kit at home with enough supplies for everyone in your household.

Have extra prescription and over the counter medications ready, especially if anyone in your home relies on medication that needs special storage.

Fully charge medical devices ahead of time and make sure backup power is available for any equipment that requires electricity.

Check on neighbors who may need extra help, including older adults and people with disabilities.

Do not forget to include food, water, medications, and other essentials for your pets in your emergency planning.

Find more information on power outages and restoration times on Xcel and CORE Electric's outage maps

As crews work to protect power lines, authorities are also working to protect drivers and areas at increased risk of wildfires.

Hwy 93 between 64th Avenue and Hwy 72 will close beginning at 2 p.m. due to high winds. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asked drivers to plan for alternate routes if traveling through the area.

All trails in Boulder County open space are closed due to the high fire danger.