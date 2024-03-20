Poudre School District wants feedback on possible consolidation plans in Northern Colorado

The Poudre School District is considering redrawing the boundaries of some of its schools to better balance enrollment and the district would like public feedback on the proposed plans. Last fall, parents, students and teachers protested the district's plan to close schools as enrollment continues to decline.

Now the district would like feedback on the proposed consolidation plans and educational program changes. On Tuesday night, the school board posted several drafts online.

Additional Information from Poudre School District:

The committee's first drafts of possible options are posted on the PSD Facilities Planning Steering Committee web page under the Long-Range Planning web section.

The possible options are NOT yet finalized, meaning the list of possibly impacted schools may continue to change.

Possible options will be presented at listening sessions that begin March 20. A schedule is available on the Listening Sessions and Community Engagement web page.

Listening sessions are open to staff, families, students, and community members and follow the same format; this includes an overview presentation, followed by small-table conversations and a questionnaire. In-person listening sessions are not livestreamed, but there will be an online listening session on March 27.

Those unable to attend a listening session will have an opportunity to watch a recording of the committee's March 19 presentation and submit feedback through an online questionnaire. Links to the recording and questionnaire will be posted March 20 on the Listening Sessions and Community Engagement web page.

Committee members will garner input at listening sessions, through a communitywide questionnaire, and by engaging with students. The committee will continue refining possible options throughout this process; its first draft presented March 19 will likely change over time.

The committee is scheduled to meet for a regularly scheduled meeting on March 26, and then make presentations to the school board again on April 23 and May 28.

School board directors are hosting two listening sessions from 5:30-10 p.m. April 16 and June 4. Board members are scheduled to vote on the committee's final 2-3 recommendations at the June 11 board meeting.