Poudre School District's consolidation plans on hold in Northern Colorado

By Jesse Sarles

Poudre School District says it will pause its plan to consolidate schools. The announcement came after Monday's walkout by students at Polaris Expeditionary Learning School in western Fort Collins. Staff and parents joined students in the walkout, which included a march to the district headquarters.

The district had plans to consolidate and move several of their schools. Polaris Expeditionary Learning School was set to be split up as part of the plan.

The superintendent of Poudre School District now says the district will take more feedback before making a decision.

The district expects to see a reduction of more than 10% of their annual enrollment in the coming years. They say changes are needed due to that declining enrollment.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and local sports including the four local pro teams in Denver. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 11:48 AM

