Poudre Fire crews rescue one person from Warren Lake in Fort Collins
Poudre Fire Authority rushed to Warren Lake in Fort Collins on Monday afternoon. A bystander called 911 after seeing someone who needed help.
One person was pulled from the water and responders conducted a secondary search to make sure no one else was in the water. Larimer County Dive Rescue crews assisted in a grid search. A drone was also used in the search.
No other victim was found and responders are "confident there was no one else in the water."
