Poudre Fire crews rescue one person from Warren Lake in Fort Collins

Poudre Fire Authority rushed to Warren Lake in Fort Collins on Monday afternoon. A bystander called 911 after seeing someone who needed help. 

One person was pulled from the water and responders conducted a secondary search to make sure no one else was in the water. Larimer County Dive Rescue crews assisted in a grid search. A drone was also used in the search. 

No other victim was found and responders are "confident there was no one else in the water."

June 12, 2023

