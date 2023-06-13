Poudre Fire crews rescue one person from Warren Lake in Fort Collins

Poudre Fire Authority rushed to Warren Lake in Fort Collins on Monday afternoon. A bystander called 911 after seeing someone who needed help.

One person was pulled from the water and responders conducted a secondary search to make sure no one else was in the water. Larimer County Dive Rescue crews assisted in a grid search. A drone was also used in the search.

No other victim was found and responders are "confident there was no one else in the water."