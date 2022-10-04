Pothole on I-270 causes a mess for morning rush hour drivers

A real mess opened up for drivers on I-270 during morning rush hour traffic Tuesday, after a pothole developed.

It opened up on the westbound bridge between Brighton Boulevard and Vasquez. Crews closed that lane while they worked on the problem.

If you've driven that stretch of I-270 east of I-25, you know just how rough it can be.

CDOT crews were notified around 6 a.m. and finished their repair around 8 a.m.

The pothole took up almost half the lane, requiring CDOT crews to close the lane.

It's not the first time CDOT has had to make a repair like that. A spokesperson told CBS News Colorado that they've made at least 300 repairs to the I-270 bridges over the last several years.

"They have aged over the years so, especially the last few days when we have rainy wet weather that can get in underneath the pavement, and it can cause the pavement to break up in potholes," says Tamara Rollison, CDOT Spokesperson.

These bridges are more than 50 years old, and they need to be replaced for safety reasons. CDOT is planning to replace all eight bridges on the I-270 corridor, starting in the summer of 2024.