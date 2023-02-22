Possibly 5 people shot at gas station in Colorado Springs

As many as five people were shot at a gas station in Colorado Springs on Tuesday night. Colorado Springs police officers rushed to the Conoco gas station at Potter Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

CBS

When officers arrived, they found three to five people rushed to the hospital with injuries, possibly with gunshot wounds. Police said that a physical fight broke out between two groups of people before shots were fired.

"I get my medical kit and ask if anyone has been shot. They said no at first, and then I heard a few people say, 'I'm shot I'm shot.' So I opened my medical kit and grabbed whatever I could," said one man who helped victims at the scene.

No suspects have been identified as of Wednesday morning.