Pop-up clinic helps people experiencing homelessness take care of their animals

In Denver, a pop-up clinic was held on Thursday, which helps people experiencing homelessness take care of their animals. It was a chance for their pets to get necessary medical attention, like vaccines, food and even toys.

Recently, 30 animals and their owners moved to an old hotel on Quebec Street in Denver. It's the city's first micro-community, where those experiencing homelessness moved to, and are now looking for permanent housing.

Michelle Archuleta is one of the residents who moved there and got her four dogs vaccinated on Thursday morning.

"I was pretty blessed about it because it's been a minute since I was able to get there," said Archuleta."

CBS

Archuleta said it was important to her, to make sure her animals are taken care of because it's all the family she has.

"I lost a lot of my family members, so this is like my new family," said Archuleta.

The clinic became a reality thanks to a partnership with the Denver Animal Shelter and The Salvation Army.

Marissa Vasquez with the animal shelter said many of the residents at the micro-community have pets and their ultimate goal is to keep owners with their animals.

"It is important that they have all the documentation that landlords often require. So, proof of rabies, proof of all vaccines, in addition to vaccines, sometimes spay-neuter is required," said Vasquez.

CBS

Vasquez added, "in the cases of people experiencing homelessness, often you know, that might be their family member and why they are unhoused."

For Archuleta, Thursday also meant one step closer to finding permanent housing with her furry friends.

"I'm trying to move forward and get them as service animals so I can get housing," she said.

Staff members at the clinic will return to the micro-community in a month for any booster shots and vaccines. They also plan to work with residents at other micro-communities when additional ones home.